Donald Trump: Perfect leader for a new Know-Nothing Party
To the editor:
It’s been a whirlwind week in politics. First the tweet firestorm, then the all-white hate rally in North Carolina in which the crowd recites the President’s tweet, chanting “Send her back”. Interestingly, North Carolina used to be known as Klansville, USA, for having the largest Klan membership in the country. It’s a perfect kickoff to Trump’s 2020 white supremacist campaign.
Black North Carolinians stood clear of the rally, however, as being told, go back to Africa gets a little old. Some voted for Trump, after he asked “What have you got to lose?” A white supremacist was not what they had in mind.
In a tribute to American heritage, however, Trump is trying to remake the Republican Party in the image of the anti-immigrant Know-Nothing Party of the 1850s. He is already making “low IQ individual” a point of pride. The Know-Nothing branding really conveys what Trumpian politics are all about.
The workings of Republican ideology is fascinating. If you dissent from Trump, you hate America. If you agree with Trump, you love America. And your patriotism is beyond question if you hang flags at your house, in your car, on your lapel. Presto: You love America!
Democrats hate America because they rarely agree with Trump. Neither can they keep up with the square yardage of flags that Republicans fly around the house and yard. As we all know, if you disagree with Trump, and therefore hate America, you should be sent back to where you came from.
I’ll be going back to 18th-century Scotland.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.