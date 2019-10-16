To the editor:
It’s maddening to see our Kurdish allies and their families needlessly slaughtered.
Within hours of President Trump’s announcement of U.S. withdrawal, the Turkish military, which was poised on the border, rolled their heavy guns into Syria and began killing Kurds. As everyone predicted, the Turks immediately began a genocide.
I’ve felt sick over the past week, to helplessly watch as our loyal Kurdish friends are betrayed.
Condemnation of Trump’s actions is full-throated, from Democrat and Republican alike. To mollify the furor, Trump promised to devastate Turkey’s economy if they started a Kurdish genocide.
But how do trade sanctions help massacred Kurds? They are dead and continue to die. Sanctions do nothing as the Turkish Army continues to destroy them.
It’s telling that Trump has not rescinded an upcoming White House meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. Trump does not really want to punish the Turks. I fully expect him to weasel out of his threat and allow them to proceed with their Kurdish Holocaust.
A footnote to all this is that thousands of imprisoned ISIS soldiers will be freed. The president offers no explanation why he is instigating this betrayal of loyal allies. What’s wrong with him?
Ken Watson
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.