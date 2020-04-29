To the editor:
John Wade’s letter to the editor (“Does the president want us to kill ourselves?” Voice of the Public, April 28) hits the nail on the head.
Donald Trump’s pattern of separating children from their families and keeping them warehoused inhumanely; making health insurance impossible for many to obtain; ignoring the advance of coronavirus and evidence that it affects older adults and people with disabilities disproportionately; inadequate funding for cities with a larger portion of minority populations; recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine with the side effect of deadly heart complications; and finally, his suggestion to ingest disinfectant is an ominous paradigm.
We know he praises white supremacist groups, adopts their language and calls them “good people.” Consistent with the goals of the eugenics and white supremacy movements, he implements policies to eliminate people of color, immigrants, poor, disabled, old, and sick. It’s not exactly murder, but it is death-making.
Donald Trump is not ignorant or a buffoon; he has a purpose and it is sinister.
Bertha Young
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.