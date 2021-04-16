To the editor:
I feel a need to respond to the letter to the editor “Student debt is crushing our future” by Erika Brown (Opinion, April 14).
Everyone who furthers their education should be making a mindful decision to take on debt they can afford. That seems to be the problem with a segment of the population who believe they are entitled to what they truly cannot afford. Banks finally were forced to look closer at the mortgages they were handing out, resulting in past foreclosures. More restrictions should also be put on student loans.
Interest rates should be lowered and borrowing limits should be put in place.
This pandemic has affected everyone, from grocery workers to health care workers. They still have to pay their monthly expenses. The government has helped to defer mortgages and student loans.
Why should they pay off student loans when some people never got that opportunity or they diligently paid off their debt while doing without a lot of extras. Should they also pay off mortgages and credit cards?
If you put your signature on the line, pay your debt off like everyone has in the past. It’s not the taxpayers’ duty to pay your college education. If you want it, you alone should pay it.
Deborah Blackburn
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.