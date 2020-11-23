To the editor:
Strange as it seems, one of opinionnaters whose column appears on the pages of the Friday, Nov. 6 edition of The Sun Chronicle, besides bringing up some of the legitimate problems and complaints swirling like Tropical Storm ETA around the 2020 election (still counting), the writer makes a mention of the possible absolute travesty and outright abomination of “throwing it to the courts,” in a manner of speaking. (“The election that made things worse,” by Stuart Rothenberg)
First, if we are going to let Flea Bailey, or Jumped-up Johnny Cochran, or Perry Mason, decide the outcome of elections for us, after we have gone to all the trouble, and taken the time, to cast our ballots (at home or in-person), or any court of political lifetime appointees to make our decisions for us, then why don’t we just stay out of the fray, let this and all other decisions be made in absentia, allow the candidates to go 15 rounds, and then let the winner divide our spoils?
Remember 2000. After those of us who chose to do so mistakenly believed that their choice, Al Gore, was in fact our/their next president, chad was left hanging, the vote was voided, and a plurality made up of Supreme Judicial Court “injustices” sallied out to the Rose Garden, dug up a skinny, slimy “shrub” offspring, and transplanted it to the football-shaped office. In 2020, six assorted Cro Magnons shaming their judicial robes, are expectantly salivating for the opportunity to overturn the results of the present election (if Trump is sent to the dump), and allow our once great and good country to finish its sordid slide down to irretrievable rack and ruin.
It’s our choice. It’s our votes. And no one must ever be allowed to take this away from us, by hook or by crook. Have patience. Let the inexorable count go on. But, for the sake of our rights and freedoms, Please, don’t court the courts!
David Daugman
Attleboro
