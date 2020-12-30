To the editor:
I’m writing in response to Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux’s guest column in defense of his proposal to ban small, 50ml bottles, or nips (“Deposit isn't solution for nip bottles,” Dec. 16).
In his column, the mayor cites Chelsea’s ban on nip bottles as a success, saying that the president of the Chelsea City Council has called it a "blessing." I am a small business owner in Chelsea, and I can say unequivocally that this is not the case.
In 2018, Chelsea town leaders moved to ban both 50ml and 100ml bottles from our town. This accounted for an immediate revenue hit of about 22% to my businesses. To this day, we have not recovered those losses.
The small business community in Chelsea has been participating in litter pickups for years. From first-hand experience, I can tell you that although there are fewer nips on the road these days, we still see empty half pints and pints. People can’t buy the small portions anymore, but they can size up.
Over consumption is an important public health and safety concern. In 2018, Chelsea’s small business community engaged with local law enforcement to get additional training on how to identify signs of over-consumption and take action. Despite the ban, we are committed to continuing with this training so that we can always be a part of the solution.
Chelsea’s spirits businesses will continue to be responsible members of our local economy and community, but I can’t in good conscience allow other towns like Attleboro to hold us up as a success story. That is simply not true.
Harry Patel
Chelsea
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.