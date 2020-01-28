To the editor:
Snow removal on public roads sometimes causes sidewalks to be covered in 3 feet of snow for the entire length of the sidewalk, especially when there are big storms that measure more than 12 inches.
This year has been mild so far, but I do hope drivers will understand if bus passengers are waiting for a bus, sometimes we really have no safe place to stand.
Hanging out in someone’s driveway makes homeowners nervous but standing in the street causes the cars to assume you are crossing so traffic halts every couple minutes when they don’t need to. Other times you actually do want to cross the street and nobody can tell because they just stood still before. Not sure if there is a resolution to keep bus passengers and drivers less confused and more safe, but we have another nine weeks of winter and chances are, we’ll get another big storm.
Marcy Platt
Attleboro
