To the editor:
I just learned that the Attleboro High School administration is exploring changing of the school’s Blue Bombardiers team logo and/or Eagle mascot. Any change would coincide with the opening of the new AHS.
This idea is wrong for so many reasons.
First and foremost, Attleboro has long saluted our war heroes and all veterans. Look no further than the recent Vietnam Moving Wall Tribute in Attleboro honoring the 58,000+ who sacrificed all, including eight Attleboro heroes. More than 10,000 visitors paid their respects during this five-day salute.
What is a bombardier? A bombardier is a person who saves lives, American lives. During the Vietnam War, B-52 Flying Fortresses (BUFFs), lifting off from U-Tapao AFB, flew thousands of bombing missions, saving the lives of countless U.S. military ground forces.
I’ve heard that some AHS students do not know the definition of a bombardier nor its spelling. WOW!
I could go on but I will not belabor the issue. I save that for another venue. Questions arise. Who is on this exploratory committee? What are their ties/knowledge of AHS and Attleboro? Have decisions already been made?
My hope that the public, not a select few, has an opportunity to be heard on this matter.
Joe Murphy
Attleboro
