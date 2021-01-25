Thanks Dunkin’ Donuts for all the trash
To the editor:
We have a new item in the national trash/litter category thanks to Dunkin’ Donuts.
They are presently littering the ground around Dunk establishments and it is spreading.
Those little brown plastic plugs that insert into drink lids as stoppers — our suspect protruding/snagging plastic thing-a-ma-gigs pose hot spill hazard potential and are readily available to wash into and help clog storm drains.
Thank you Dunkin’ Donut brain trust. Brilliant!
Don Doucette
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.