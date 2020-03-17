During pandemic, let’s stop junk mail
To the editor:
I live at senior housing and I just went down to the mail station in our building. I noticed the bins under our mail boxes are full of advertisements and other junk mail.
With all the restrictions that are being put in place (because of the pandemic), shouldn’t all junk mail be stopped. I am so tired of getting letters every couple of days from Publishers Clearing House, and other magazine companies trying to get me to enter their drawing and purchase something from their flyers.
They are only one of the many companies that seniors are bombarded with almost daily. They want us to stay away from others. What about all this junk mail? How many people handle this mail from start to finish delivery to us? A lot! Sorry, but junk mail is a sore spot with me.
Yvonne Wordell
Attleboro
