To the editor:
I have to thank George Rhodes for the article “Catholics slam Nativity skit on Jimmy Kimmel show” (City & Town, Dec. 14-15).
I was shocked to read about it and later saw the four-minute segment which then did make me angry. This is a sad commentary of our times if this is what plays to the general public’s sense of entertainment.
People of all faiths, I am sure, are angry and disheartened to witness this and other sacrilegious acts, defacing or stealing of a Torah, menorahs, smears on lockers, dorm doors, etc. One wonders what suggests this is OK.
Maybe it’s what we see and read.
But The Sun Chronicle’s Dec. 18 editorial just added fuel to the fire: “An unfunny skit hardly worth the anger”. What?
The editorial board should have left it alone. Instead they showed a complete lack of respect and intelligence, demeaning the Nativity, baby Jesus, Blessed Mother. It is a travesty treating such a serious matter to make it seem ridiculous. It sure is a big deal worthy of great concern to those who care about our faith and that of others and following generations.
The editorial finishes with “We think the war on Christmas is over, and the good guys won.” If it is not about Christ, it’s not Christmas!
What is wrong with you that the above is OK? An award-winning paper, maybe not.
Merry Christmas and God bless us everyone.
Peg Dooley
Norton
