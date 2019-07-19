Editorial calling President Trump a bigot was out of line
To the editor:
This is a response to the editorial on the July 16 opinion page (“Our Bigot-in-chief”).
Although it is not a piece written by anyone at The Sun Chronicle, I find it quite obnoxious that this needed to be published on opinion page.
Of all the things going on in the news today, so many positive and uplifting stories could have been written about our country and how great we are doing in these prosperous times, but this organization chose to further divide the nation and use a poorly written editorial from The Los Angeles Times.
Quite frankly, a blank Opinion Page would have been better. And really, the LA Times? They’d be best to turn their focus on the ever growing homeless population and record amount of human feces on Los Angeles streets.
The left hates this president so much that anything he says or does will be mocked and ridiculed endlessly. I could ramble on about the double standard there is for President Donald Trump, but it is doubtful to change anyone’s mind.
This newspaper would have never dared to call President Barrack Obama a bigot or anything remotely close to that.
So let’s not have an Opinion Page about the best economy our country has seen in decades despite a struggling world economy or that America is once again respected on the world stage or that we are communicating with North Korea or that Trump’s tariffs are causing the Chinese economy to suffer (i.e. we are winning the trade war) or that ISIS is nearly nonexistent or that we are energy independent. I’ll stop there — I think I’ve made my point.
It’s OK to love America. Despite what my college professors told me, we are the best country in the world — by far. I won’t dare you to ever compliment President Trump because we all know that’ll never happen, but at least choose to write about something else. After all that “basket of deplorables” that elected President Trump hasn’t gone away. You should start thinking of something else to write about because another four years of hating Trump is closer than you expect.
Zack Vogel
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.