Editorial cartoon lacks empathy for the jobless
To the editor:
It is disappointing that The Sun Chronicle elected to print Dave Granlund’s April 21 editorial cartoon mocking those who are protesting the coronavirus-related shutdowns.
Though Granlund is still collecting his paycheck, more than 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since the shutdown.
Of these 22 million, how many were already living paycheck to paycheck before they lost their incomes?
Craig Fabbo
North Attleboro
