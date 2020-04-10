Editorial cartoon was in poor taste
To the editor:
Lately The Sun Chronicle has printed some questionable cartoons on the editorial page but the cartoon on April 7 was in extremely poor taste.
What possible relationship can one deduce from comparing President Trump to an African tribal dancer? What this country needs during these trying times are leaders like President Trump, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Queen of England telling us how serious this virus is while giving us some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Arthur Tobin
Rehoboth
