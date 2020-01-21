Either Warren or Sanders is a liar, or both of them are
To the editor:
“A difference in recollection.” So says a Democratic Party member from our area in regards to the Bernie-Lizzie interaction after the other night’s debate. (“Area Democrats worry about Sanders-Warren rift,” Jan. 18)
Seems the local Dems have dismissed the back-and-forth jab as nothing and of little consequence. In reality, the two Senators displayed the frustration of not knowing what to do now that their hairbrain schemes lacking rational proof of substance are percolating to the mainstream.
Our own absentee senator, Ms. Warren, has been shown to be a pathological weaver of tall tales and she and Bernie, the communist-style socialist, are both over the edge of American values. Neither wants to face the hard reality that one or both are lying about whatever interaction occurred where Bernie, in a seemingly brilliant moment of clarity, announced Liz was not a viable candidate for president.
The reality is one or both are liars. The interesting part is that Democratic supporters seem to think that is not a big deal and the jibber-jabber initiated by the ever-aggressive Warren toward wide-eyed Bernie is no big deal. Not a tiff, not a threat to victory, just a difference in recollection.
Lying, no big deal. Various organizations track what they deduce as lies by our president, now numbering in the thousands. Maybe we can start a count on these two socialist candidates. Let’s say, one for Bernie and just to be sure we cover all possibilities, two for Senator Warren. We ought not to forget the 1/1024th Native American heritage tale to give her an edge for being hired. Aren’t there a bunch of Hollywood personalities in court these days for doing this sort of thing?
But really, why is lying a character flaw that should disqualify a person from running for president?
Bob Foley
Mansfield
