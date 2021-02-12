Electricity program is good for city
To the editor:
I would like to say thank you to the City of Attleboro for the Community Electricity Aggregation (CEA) Program. It is very innovative of the city to implement a program like this and I appreciate the savings. Lets keep our city growing a a very positive way.
Julie Rigby
Attleboro
