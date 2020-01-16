To the editor:
I agree with Rep. Jim Hawkins on the matter of upgrading the commuter train lines because of how many people travel using the trains. (“An electrifying vision,” Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 11-12, front page)
There are also more homes being built in the area,which will most likely mean more people seeking to use the trains. If they can get the money to do this, Attleboro will be more advanced and better prepared for the future.
Caleb Miconi
Attleboro
