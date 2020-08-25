To the editor:
Adam Scanlon is the person who should be the next representative for the 14th Bristol House District. He was born to lead and has already served as an RTM member in North Attleboro, on the North Attleboro School Committee and as a North Attleboro town counselor. This gives him a variety of experience that has prepared him to be a state representative. As an educator, I support his call to increase resources for teachers. Scanlon will fight to stop the decrease in state aid to the town of North Attleboro and will work to bring it to the level it needs to be. He will work to lift wages and salaries of everyone in his district and will be engaged with his constituents.
William Snyder
Mansfield
