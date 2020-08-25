Endorsements: Adam Scanlon, state representative
To the editor:
I encourage voters in the 14th Bristol State House District to vote for Adam Scanlon in the Sept. 1 Democratic Primary. I have recently come to know Scanlon, and I am impressed not only with his record of service in North Attleboro on both the school committee and town council, but with his honesty and integrity. He has demonstrated the courage to stand up for what’s right, even when it’s inconvenient. If he is willing to champion the truth in the midst of a contested primary battle, I have confidence he will stand up for all of 14th Bristol at the Statehouse.
Mary Kate Flynn
Mansfield
