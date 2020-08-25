To the editor:
I am asking Democratic and Unenrolled voters to take a Democratic Ballot on Sept. 1, and cast a vote for Becky Grossman to represent us in Congress.
I know she will bring the same passion that Joe Kennedy did for our district.
As a former prosecutor,and current Newton City Councilor, wife, and mother of two children, she will bring the experience needed to represent us.
Grossman has a parent who requires very expensive medications, which affects many of us. She will advocate for healthcare that all of us can afford, regardless of zip code.
As a senior citizen, I know first hand the importance of preserving Social Security and Medicare. \
This is an important lifeline for all of us, especially seniors, and Grossman has promised to preserve this vital lifeline for our seniors.
Bill Bowles
Attleboro
