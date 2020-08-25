To the editor:
In the Congressional race to replace Joe Kennedy’s vacant seat, we have the chance to elect an intelligent, approachable, and compassionate woman who will fight tooth and nail for our families. Her name is Becky Grossman, and her record speaks for itself.
Grossman is a Newton City Councilor, where she serves as chair of the finance committee.
As a councilor, she has been a strong advocate for advancing the city’s infrastructure and transportation challenges, early childhood education, and climate action.
She previously served as an assistant district attorney for Middlesex County and an associate at the law firm of Goodwin Procter, and she earned a law degree and her MBA from Harvard.
Grossman is also a mother of two young kids, and she’s running with the fierce urgency of a mom who is fed up with what’s going on in this country and determined to make a change.
Right now, there are only 25 out of 435 members of Congress who are moms of school-aged children.
Grossman’s in this fight not only to confront our most immediate challenges, but also to secure our country’s long-term future for our kids and generations to come.
Anthony Kolodziejczyk
Norton
