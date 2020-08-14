To the editor:
This year, our community has a real opportunity to elect a Democratic candidate to the 14th District of the Massachusetts House of Representatives for the first time in more than 40 years. I am proud to support Adam Scanlon in the upcoming Democratic primary election on Sept.1. From his time on RTM, to his service on the school committee through his dedicated leadership on town council, Scanlon has been an integral part of the progressive change in North Attleboro during his time as a public official. I am confident he will bring the same experience and fortitude to the Statehouse. As a lifelong Democrat I am honored to support my friend, Adam Scanlon, to represent my party in the upcoming General Election.
Ryan Benharris
North Attleboro
