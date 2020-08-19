To the editor:
Please find this letter of support for the election of Adam Scanlon in the upcoming state primary on Sept. 1 on the Democratic slate for the position of state representative 4th Bristol District.
Our district is blessed to have two young candidates (Scanlon and Patrick Reynolds) competing. Each has participated in local town government in North Attleboro.
I find Scanlon to be the stronger candidate based on his commitment to advocate in the areas of economic development, environment, and senior/veteran services. Of course, all needs of our communities of Attleboro, Mansfield, and North Attleboro need to be met and Scanlon will surely rise up to all concerns. I have had the pleasure to have known him in recent years and find him an approachable person who cares about community. So call him and challenge him. And especially, vote for him.
David Chee
North Attleboro
