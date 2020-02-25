To the editor:
On March 3, Republicans can vote at the presidential primary for Angela Davis for state committeewoman and state Rep. Jay Barrows for state committeeman to represent the Bristol-Norfolk District on the Massachusetts Republican State Committee.
Davis brings experience in organizing and supporting local Republican town committees as the incumbent state committeewoman. She knows her job and she does it well.
As secretary of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee, she plays an important role in leadership.
She is committed to the tenets of the Republican party and to the function of the committee to develop grassroots support to elect Republican state officials.
As state committeeman, Barrows will bring the perspective of an elected official to the committee.
His knowledge and experience in running and winning campaigns will be invaluable as the committee decides how best to use its resources to help elect candidates.
Both Davis and Barrows will continue to support State Committee Chairman Jim Lyons in his efforts to elect more Republicans in the state.
The choice is clear.
Please join me in voting for the Davis/Barrows team on March 3.
Ginny Coppola
Foxboro
