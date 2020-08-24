Endorsement: Becky Grossman for Congress
To the editor:
Becky Grossman, like me, believes that Healthcare is a human right. Taking care of my mom, I learned the complexity of trying to navigate through the healthcare system. Even with insurance you end up in a tangled web, with co-pays, procedures and medications that aren’t covered.
Grossman faces the same challenges with her own parents, where lifesaving drugs cost thousands of dollars.
Grossman believes in moving toward Medicare for All which would help alleviate these problems, making it easier and more accessible for all.
Grossman is a very thoughtful, and deliberate person. I want Grossman championing these issues and others in Congress.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
