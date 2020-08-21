Endorsement: Becky Grossman, US Congress
To the editor:
I am pleased to endorse Rebecca (Becky) Grossman to be our next congresswoman. Grossman is a Newton City Councilor and chairs the Newton Finance Committee, a Cornell and Harvard grad with master’s degrees in business and law, a former lawyer and Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney.
She has the resume, the education, the experience in city government, and the skills to be an excellent congresswoman. Yet, her favorite job is being the mother of her two grade-school children. Grossman believes if there were more moms in Congress our country would be more caring and just.
I’ve been fortunate to personally know Grossman. The side that can’t be printed in a resume. She is smart and compassionate. She wants everyone to have the best possible health care. She wants to protect children and adults from gun violence. She wants seniors to have access to affordable prescription meds and wants to ensure our children of an environmentally safe future and will fight the dangers of climate change.
I hope you get to meet Grossman. I predict you’ll like her. Please consider voting for Grossman as your next congresswoman.
Ty Waterman
Attleboro
