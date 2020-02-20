Endorsement for Bill Bowles, Dem State Committee candidate
To the editor:
I hope that you will join me in supporting the re-election of Bill Bowles to the Democratic State Committee.
I have worked with my colleague Bill Bowles for the past 12 years electing Democrats in the district.
He has personally worked for Democratic candidates and been a leader in helping candidates connect with the voters.
As a former state representative and city councilor he shares his unique knowledge for campaign tactics with new candidates, making them successful.
Our Democratic party is stronger with Bill Bowles on the Democratic State Committee.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
