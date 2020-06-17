To the editor:
I’d like to add my voice to that of the many Norton voters supporting Robert Kimball for town moderator. I first met Kimball when we both served on the Norton Finance Committee in the early 1980s. I found him to be insightful, fair minded and hard working. The ensuing 40 years have only reinforced those initial impressions. Moreover, those early qualities I first observed in Kimball have only been enhanced by the breadth of municipal experience he has gained while tirelessly serving the community of Norton.
While the position of moderator is best known for impartially and efficiently conducting Town Meeting, the moderator is also responsible for appointing members of the Finance Committee. Given the financial challenges Norton faces, it is imperative that our next moderator is not only familiar with those challenges but is familiar with qualified and capable citizens who can be appointed to analyze and address those challenges. In my opinion, Kimball is uniquely qualified to fulfill these two vital functions. As a Norton resident and beneficiary of his years of service to our town, I hope you agree. If you do, please join me and many others in working to make Kimball Norton’s next town moderator on June 20.
Joseph E. Fernandes
Norton
