To the editor:
Bob Morrison is a fairly new resident of Wrentham — 14 years — but a concerned one. His wife Doris, two daughters and four grandchildren are the ones who make up his family.
Morrison, a retired electrician, served as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
I had the privilege of meeting Morrison several months ago and was impressed with his concerns relative to various items such as schools, town services (fire, police, DPW, etc.), seniors and the performance of the town in general.
I was also impressed by his interests and some of the possible suggestions for the town.
Morrison has shown he is not afraid to talk about hot-button issues. I recently read a post on social media by Morrison about a traffic concern in town.
He confirmed there was a need to address the residents concern, but he felt the process was wrong. He felt all involved parties should have had an opportunity to weigh in on the issue before a restriction was enforced.
As a former member of the Wrentham Board of Selectmen, a resident and a member of the Tri-Town Community for many, many years, I feel Morrison is right for Wrentham.
Gail Pratt
Wrentham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.