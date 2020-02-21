To the editor:
Republicans from communities in Bristol, Norfolk and Middlesex counties have a prime opportunity in the March 3 Primary to send a strong voice and new energy to the statewide Republican Party by casting a vote for Catherine Roman for state committee member.
Roman has chaired the North Attleboro Republican Town Committee since 2013; is a dedicated supporter of life as Treasurer of Mass Citizens for Life; has been a delegate for the Massachusetts State Republican conventions, and has helped on numerous local campaigns. As a supporter of the president, she believes that shaking up the status quo is often needed to bring about real change. She has the support of our state representative, Betty Poirier, and the support and encouragement of countless others.
As someone who has balanced a busy career while raising children, Roman keenly understands that most people, particularly women, may not have time to be politically involved themselves but still want their voices heard.
Though she respects the tenure of current committee member Patricia St. Aubin, it’s fair to note that under her watch we lost a legacy Senate seat, and at a time when Republicans hold just four seats in the state Senate, and just 31 in the House, we need a state committee member who can help grow the party through recruitment of candidates. It seems the fresh perspective and engaged leadership Roman can bring to the post would be very beneficial.
Donna Perry
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.