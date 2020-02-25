To the editor:
We are proud and gratified to have — and had — the opportunity to represent the great people of North Attleboro, Attleboro and Mansfield in the Massachusetts legislature. Holding a House seat is an immensely important job that requires time, attention and ability to get things done for the benefit of our district and entire state.
So now we are asking all of you to devote a few moments of time and attention to consider a very important race that will be decided in the March 3 primary.
Our Republican Town Committee chair, Catherine Roman, is on the ballot for GOP State Committeewoman and we would urge you to take a few moments and consider her credentials.
Roman is a seasoned and devoted political advocate who has brought energetic leadership to local and statewide committees, multiple campaigns and numerous organizations for over 20 years.
In addition to serving as our Republican Town Committee chair since 2013, she is a committed pro-life advocate who serves as treasurer of Mass Citizens for Life; has been a delegate for the state Republican conventions, and has volunteered to help many other candidates.
In our careers, we have time and again encouraged women to find their talents and passions and go after their goals. We have always believed that by combining a steely determination with a hardworking style and a compassionate outlook, much can be achieved.
Roman embodies those virtues and would bring them to the committeewoman role if elected. The party needs state committee members who will bring determination, strategies and skill to the challenges of expanding membership and candidate recruitment during this vital election year.
Roman would bring all that and more to the post. We urge you to consider her on March 3.
State Rep. Betty Poirier and former state Rep. Kevin Poirier
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.