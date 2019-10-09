Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, council candidate
To the editor:
If you think all candidates are alike, you’re in for a pleasant surprise.
I have known Cathleen DeSimone for almost five years and have worked with her both professionally and in the community. DeSimone is direct and to the point, and you always know where she stands. She will research the facts and do what she thinks is right, and whether I agree with her or not on a specific issue, I trust her integrity.
DeSimone has a vision for what Attleboro can become, with a strong focus on downtown. As a city councilor, she will work to attract and support small businesses to Attleboro and to make it easy for people to do business here.
DeSimone has already shown her dedication to the city through her extensive community involvement, most recently as a member of the committee that brought the Vietnam Moving Wall to Attleboro. In addition, DeSimone volunteers with the schools, Sturdy Memorial Hospital Foundation, the library, and the YMCA.
DeSimone is not spending her time raising campaign funds, but is out in our community, meeting people and getting to know their concerns.
Please join me on Nov. 5 and vote for DeSimone for Attleboro City Council At-Large.
Margaret Rozek
Attleboro
