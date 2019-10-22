To the editor:
I call on my community, neighbors, friends and residents to vote for Cathleen DeSimone for councilor at-large.
Candidates claim they are neutral, but DeSimone is not enrolled to either party. She can truly focus on what is best for this city without outside pressure. The campaign quotes I often hear, “it doesn’t matter how many signs you have signs don’t vote” and what I believe is the most important, “it’s not the party it is the person.”
People are tired of partisan politics playing out at the local level. It is not the party that makes a great candidate, it is the person and that person should bring qualifications that matter. DeSimone has a very logical legal mind, she is a lawyer. She understands the complex issues revolving around education as she is a director at Bridgewater State University. She has an amazing family and understands the challenges of raising children in this generation, she is a mother. She is an ardent supporter of our veteran population, she is married to an honored veteran. If you want a qualified and truly independent candidate whose mind is free to work only for “your” best interest, vote, my friend, your neighbor, DeSimone for councilor at-large
Julie A. Hall
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.