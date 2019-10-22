To the editor:
I have had the pleasure of knowing Cathleen DeSimone for about a year, mostly in passing and greetings.
In June, I truly got to know her as we both served on the steering committee to bring Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall to Attleboro. There I experienced her resolve and dedication firsthand. DeSimone has no motives beyond the improvement of Attleboro for all its residents. She is one of the most open-minded people I have ever met. She listens to everyone, is educated and eloquent, and is respectful of everyone’s opinions.
DeSimone has no interest in competition and bad-mouthing in any project she partakes in. Her motivation for progress is her sole fuel in why she has decided to run for an at-large city council seat.
I hope that you will take the time to learn more about DeSimone, her goals for the city, and get to know her as a person. If you find the time to stop and say hello to her I think you’ll be as impressed as I am. On Nov. 5 I will joyfully vote for DeSimone and I hope you will, too.
Briana Auclair
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.