Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, council candidate
To the editor:
As a social worker, educator, and parent of a high school student in Attleboro, I write to express my support of Cathleen DeSimone for Attleboro City Council. DeSimone is a person who leads by example, and her ideas for improving Attleboro are not based on political party affiliation. She has worked hard in her career, achieving advanced degrees in law and education; these degrees combined have undoubtedly given her the skillset necessary to lead a city to new heights.
DeSimone is also an involved parent with children in Attleboro Public Schools, understanding education and public services are a top priority for our city. She has already proven her commitment to our community through her track record of involvement: she is serving as vice-president of the Attleboro Library Board of Trustees and is actively involved with Attleboro schools and the YMCA. Most notably, DeSimone led the steering committee for the Attleboro Moving Vietnam Wall. DeSimone is one of us, vested in our city and watching it grow to be one in which all of us can thrive. For this, I feel DeSimone deserves our vote on Nov 5.
Taylor Hall
Attleboro
