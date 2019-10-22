To the editor:
I have had the privilege and honor to work on the committee with Cathleen DeSimone to bringing the Vietnam Moving Wall to Attleboro.
Her dedication to this event was nothing less than outstanding. DeSimone was always available, on top of issues and a great asset to everyone on the committee.
Attleboro needs her expertise, dedication and attention to detail in how this city should be run. As a veteran, I am honored to know her. I know the city will grow and prosper with her vision on how to make Attleboro a city of the future.
Jerry Lynch
Attleboro
