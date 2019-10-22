To the editor:
I’m voting for Dale Rheaume for Attleboro City Council on Nov. 5. I know Rheaume well, and he cares greatly for our city as a third generation Attleboro resident. He will bring excellent credentials with him to public office, with both an engineering degree and master’s degree in business administration. His experience in business and industry uniquely qualifies him as an effective leader.
Communication skills and willingness to work hard for important causes are what I expect from someone that will represent me in public office, and I know that Rheaume possesses these traits. His willingness to examine issues and listen closely to the concerns of others sets him apart from the other candidates.
If you want a strong leader with the passion to build our city for its residents and community, please join me in voting for Rheaume on Nov. 5th.
David Beauvais
Attleboro
