Endorsement for Dale Rheaume, council candidate
To the editor:
I would like to endorse Dale Rheaume for an at-large seat on the city council.
I count myself lucky to have Rheaume as a neighbor. He is a respectful, considerate person who inspires me to be an active member in our community.
Rheaume never hesitates to volunteer his time and energy to improve the quality of life in Attleboro. He raises a wonderful daughter while living across the street from his mother, and I trust that he will shape our future with an eye to the needs and wishes of our children, and our senior citizens.
We have exciting developments and unique challenges coming to Attleboro. Our city council will influence the new high school, and examine an aging but historic downtown. It is critical to have councilors who are willing to work together. I believe that Rheaume will invest his time, energy, and 19 years of experience as an engineer and project manager to find solutions while adding a positive, productive voice.
Rheaume is an honest and open-minded person, always considering new information and other points of view. Our city would benefit greatly by having him as a councilor-at-large.
Jordan Holsapple
Attleboro
