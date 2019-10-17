Endorsement for Dale Rheaume, city council candidate
To the editor:
I ask you to make Dale Rheaume one of your choices for city councilor at-large. Rheaume is a native Attleboro resident seeking your support in his first run for a city government position. Rheaume was educated in the Attleboro school system and graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.
With family and career obligations firmly in place Rheaume looks forward to the opportunity to provide time and energy for the betterment of his community. Rheaume’s positive attitude, energy and determination can do a lot for Attleboro. Let him show you what he can do. So please, cast your vote for Rheaume, city councilor at-large on Nov. 5. I will, please join me.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro
