To the editor:
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, I will be voting for Dale Rheaume to serve as one of our at-large city councilors. I know Rheaume to be a thoughtful, fair and honest person, and his commitment to our city is clearly evident in his passion to educate himself on the issues facing our city through his engagement with our community. I recognize his commitment when I watch live broadcasts of our city council meetings on Tuesday nights.
Rheaume is always there when others are often not. I know he cares greatly for the future success of our city. Economic development is very important to me so that more money can be raised to invest in our future, and I know Rheaume shares my views.
I most admire Rheaume’s education and experience in business, and I believe he will make a great contribution to our city. His humble nature, intelligence, and dedication are what drive me to publicly endorse Rheaume for Attleboro City Council. If you value these same traits in our public officials, please join me in supporting him, and vote for Rheaume on Nov. 5.
Jon Bathen
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.