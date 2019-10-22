To the editor:
As we rapidly approach election day on Nov. 5, we need to make a concerted effort to not only make sure we participate in the voting process, but to make well thought out decisions on the future of our city.
I confidently endorse Dale Rheaume as candidate for the office of city councilor at-large. Rheaume exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness and will use those qualities to help better our community. Rheaume is a life-long Attleboro Resident and has a passion for this city. He is a well-educated, devoted and respected family man who would be a great asset to Attleboro its future endeavors.
I’m proud to call Rheaume my friend and hope you’ll join me in electing him to the office of city councilor at-large on Nov. 5.
Adam Newman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.