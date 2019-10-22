To the editor:
With the elections for the city of Attleboro right around the corner I would like to endorse Dale Rheaume for city councilor at-large. As a successful businessman, devoted family man and lifelong resident of our city I can confidently say Rheaume has the ability, talent and knowledge to help lead our city and its residents forward. I admire Rheaume for his honesty, integrity, professionalism and most importantly his ability to listen. He is someone you can count on to listen to your concerns. I ask you to take the time to learn more about our candidates cast your vote based on your own opinions and not on the opinions of others. I can honestly say I have never known a more honest, dedicated, fair and kind person as Rheaume.
Attleboro will benefit from someone like him who will take the time to listen to our community and take action for the best interest of all Attleboro residents. My vote for councilor at-large is Rheaume.
Karen Trinidad
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.