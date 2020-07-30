Dave Cavell for Congress
To the editor:
My name is Vivek Jagadeesh, and I’m a highschooler in North Attleboro. This summer, I knew I wanted to do something that would give me a platform to fight for my needs, values, and future. I found the answer in Dave Cavell, and I urge you to join me in supporting him for Congress.
This election is personal to me. My elementary school was closed due to budget cuts. Cavell agrees that we must fund and reform our schools for the better, by ending reliance on standardized testing and passing the George Floyd Education Act to codify Black history — the history of our nation — as part of our curriculum.
When Cavell saw the agony of families in our district affected by the opioid crisis while working with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, he pledged to bring them justice. When Cavell recognized the threats that climate change poses, he took on Exxon-Mobil to protect fuel standards and prevent offshore drilling in Massachusetts.
Cavell understands we have countless opportunities to address the crises that affect us the most. Cavell has fought tirelessly for the people of this district throughout his career, and will continue to do so as our congressperson.
Vivek Jagadeesh
North Attleboro
