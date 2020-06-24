Endorsement for Frank DelVecchio, candidate, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I am writing to enthusiastically support Frank DelVecchio for reelection to the Mansfield Select Board. DelVecchio is a devoted public servant who has served the town of Mansfield for many years. He has served on the finance committee and the school committee, which gives him good knowledge of town services and financial matters.
Most importantly he is a person of integrity, good character, and decency, qualities that are much needed among public servants these days. DelVecchio and the other members of the Select Board have done a great job of guiding Mansfield to fiscally responsible budgets and excellent schools and town services.
I encourage Mansfield voters to join me in supporting DelVecchio.
Jean Southard
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.