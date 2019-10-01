Endorsement for Heather Porreca, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I’ve had the pleasure of working with Heather Porreca as a board member of the Farmers Market for the last nine years. Here are three of her qualities I have observed over that time:
• Dedication: Simply put, she and her family have volunteered to give up every Saturday from mid-June through October for no other reason than to bring a great event to the city. Nine years of hard work and dedication has driven the market’s success while many surrounding markets have floundered.
• Vision: The one constant of the market has been Porreca’s vision of a market that brings together only the highest quality, one-of-a-kind vendors, dedicated local nonprofit groups and area artists as a means of attracting thousands of local residents each week as a place to reconnect with your community and of course, the people who grow and make your food. Her ability to continually attract the right mix vendors, businesses, non-profits and patrons is an art form, and one that will translate well into her vision to revamp a downtown desperately in need of these things.
• Leadership: Porreca’s leadership skills have been on display for the last nine years with her ability to inspire and motivate the AFM team as well as the vendors. Her people skills are excellent, she’s a great listener, empathetic and not afraid to roll up her sleeves to get the job done.
Geoff McGehee
Attleboro
