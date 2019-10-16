To the editor:
I moved here four years ago from Arizona and have had the pleasure of getting to know Heather Porreca and her remarkable family. I feel very lucky to know them. As an Attleboro Farmers Market volunteer, I’ve witnessed her passion for and dedication to this wonderful event. Her leadership and vision has helped the market explode in the short time I’ve been involved.
I have also been able to witness her work as a city councilor, a job she takes very seriously. She genuinely cares about the residents of Attleboro and works tirelessly to help people with both small and large requests. One example: I watched as she took a phone call from a resident about the lack of a handicapped parking spot at a local park. Porreca drove out to the location 15 minutes later to better understand the issue, made the appropriate calls, and got it taken care of within 24 hours. In an age where people have lost faith in government, it is refreshing to see someone actually work for people.
I am certain she will make a good mayor, her dedication combined with her bold plan for downtown development is just the boost this city needs.
Vicki May
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.