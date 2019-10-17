Letter to the editor: Endorsement for Heather Porreca, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing to support Heather Porreca in Attleboro’s 2019 mayoral election.
Porreca’s support for the Attleboro Public Schools and their role in the life and future of the Attleboro community has been consistent, robust, and impactful during her time as a member of the city council.
This was most noteworthy during the winter and spring of 2018 when the city’s voters supported (by over 66%) funding the new Attleboro High School. Porreca’s contributions to that campaign — both in her official capacity as an elected official and as a thought partner behind the scenes — were invaluable.
If elected mayor, Porreca will provide leadership that is grounded in experience and humility. The thoughtfulness that she will bring to the city’s corner office will set a collaborative tone among the various municipal stakeholders. The work ethic that she exhibits as a city councilor and through a host of other community initiatives will serve both her and Attleboro well.
As a community we owe a debt of gratitude to all candidates up and down the ballot who have put forth their names to serve in positions of leadership. If successful in her campaign, Porreca will be well-positioned to write the next chapter in Attleboro’s proud history. She will make an excellent mayor.
David Murphy
Attleboro
