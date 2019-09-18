To the editor:
I am not a huge fan of politics. I’m a registered Independent. I am also a firm believer in supporting a person, not just a party.
That is why, in 2017, I supported Paul Heroux’s campaign for mayor. Heroux personally stopped by my house and seemed interested in what I cared about. I was glad to support him because I believed Attleboro needed a change.
But playing nicely matters to me. I believe integrity, character and respect — especially when someone’s opinion counters yours — is of utmost importance. This applies to public addresses, private emails and Facebook messages. Unfortunately, I do not believe Heroux prioritizes these values.
I believe Heather Porreca best exemplifies them. As a city counselor, a community volunteer and a neighbor, Porreca has shown herself as someone who holds respect and kindness as a priority.
There are a lot of challenges still ahead of us as Attleboro continues to grow, but we’ll keep moving forward. That is why it is time for yet another change, and I support Porreca.
I believe she will be the candidate to put the greater good of all city residents and businesses first through competent and respectful leadership. #nicematters
Andrea Cadle
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.