Letter to the editor: Endorsement for Heather Porreca, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
As a small business owner, I wanted to take the opportunity to share my support for Heather Porreca and her run for the mayor of Attleboro. I had the chance to begin working with Porreca a couple of years ago when she welcomed me and my business to the Attleboro Farmers Market. I felt so much support and excitement from her and her team upon my first day which made me feel like I was already a part of this close-knit community.
Two years later, I still feel that same support and value every day. The passion I witness from Porreca to not only better the town she loves, but to help each and every business she works with succeed is something I look forward to experiencing each week. I wanted to thank her and Attleboro for making me feel like a part of your family and for supporting my business and giving me so much encouragement when needed most.
Lauren Ruggiero
Warwick
