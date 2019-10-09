Endorsements for Heather Porreca, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
My husband and I have known Heather Porreca for 27 years, as she is our daughter-in-law. We have been fortunate to have a front-row seat to the care, commitment and love that she has for our son, our grandchildren, and her city.
Whether it has been her dedication to the hundreds of children she has taught as a catechist at St. John’s, or the young families that she and our son, Eddie, guide through baptism preparatory classes.
Maybe it has been the times volunteering, most recently the hours dedicated to the Vietnam Moving Wall Project and of course the years of dedication given to the community as the leader of the Attleboro Farmers Market.
We know that Saturday mornings, from June to October for nearly the last decade, are dedicated to the city and Porreca family events.
Perhaps where her commitment to others is best displayed and truly epitomizes the very public person many of you know, is right at her kitchen table.
When we visit for supper we are together with not just our family, but any number of people from the city joining us, because they needed a place to celebrate a holiday or just happened to stop by. There is always room for all at her table, both figuratively and literally.
Ed and Kathleen Porreca
Bellingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.